Love Island’s Olivia Hawkins Shares A Surprising Connection To Emma Watson

Things are hotting up ahead of Love Island opening the doors of its winter villa on Jan. 16. With this year’s plucky contestants now unveiled, Olivia Hawkins is hoping to finally find someone to “settle down” with, having never been in a relationship before. The 27-year-old has previously been a body-double for Michelle Keegan and Harry Potter’s Emma Watson, and also snagged a small role as a waitress in a James Bond film. Off screen, Olivia has also been a ring girl for the boxer and rapper KSI, displaying different numbered signs during matches to show which round fighters are currently on. Let’s hope she also finds her match on Love Island.

What Is Olivia’s Job?

Brighton-based Olivia is an actor, and as well as making a cameo in the aforementioned Bond franchise, she’s also filmed with action thiller veteran Jason Statham, and the pair had “a nice 10-minute convo about life.” As mentioned, she also works as a ring girl.

What Is Olivia’s Instagram?

Olivia currently has 11.5k followers on Instagram, and at present, her bio has been changed in line with her fellow contestants, reading: “I’m off to find love in the Love Island villa. See you soon!” On @livhawkinss you’ll find golden-hour selfies, breathtaking sunsets, yachting snaps, and her excellent Ariana Grande Halloween costume from 2021.

What Else Is There To Know About Olivia?

“I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life,” Olivia says, adding that she hopes to bring “fun” and “vibes” to the villa. “I’m a very confident, bubbly person…. maybe a little bit of drama!”