Never underestimate the Queen of Pop. Four months after she was admitted to the ICU for a bacterial infection, which sidelined the North American leg of her 2023 tour, Madonna triumphantly kicked off her long-awaited Celebration Tour in London on Oct. 14. She brought out some very special guests on opening night: her children.

Madonna is mother to six children, including 27-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, who she shares with Carlos Leon; 23-year-old son Rocco Ritchie, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie; and four adopted children from Malawi, where she founded her charitable organization Raising Malawi.

She and Ritchie decided to adopt her 18-year-old son David Banda in 2006, which was finalized in May 2008. After they divorced later that year, she adopted her 17-year-old daughter Mercy James in June 2009. In February 2017, Madonna adopted 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere, when they were five years old.

Opening Night’s Family Affair

Throughout the show, Madonna was joined by five of her six children at different points, all showing off their versatile talents. First, Mercy James accompanied her on the piano as she performed the 1992 single “Bad Girl” for the first time in over three decades.

Madonna and Mercy James perform during opening night of The Celebration Tour on October 14, 2023 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

For the next number, “Vogue,” she was joined by Lourdes, who helped her mom judge and score ballroom dancers voguing on stage, which included none other than Estere.

The show happened to fall on Lourdes’ birthday. In tribute, Madonna sang an acapella snippet of her 1998 deep cut “Little Star,” which was written about her first daughter, because Lourdes requested her mom not to sing “Happy Birthday” to her.

Estere, Lourdes Leon and Madonna perform during opening night of The Celebration Tour on October 14, 2023 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Later in the show, Estere’s twin sister Stella joined Madge onstage for “Don’t Tell Me,” recreating the 2000 music video’s choreography just as well as her mom.

Lastly, her son David played guitar on her 2003 deep cut “Mother & Father,” during which a photo of his birth father was shown, and 1986 single “La Isla Bonita,” for which he soared above his mom on a mid-air platform.

David Banda and Madonna perform during opening night of The Celebration Tour on October 14, 2023 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Madonna Addresses Her Health Scare

During the quiet acoustic moment of the show, Madonna opened up about the health scare that landed her in the ICU, saying she was scared for her life at one point. “I didn’t think I was gonna make it. Neither did my doctors,” she admitted.

“That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me. I forgot five days of my life, or my death, I don’t really know where I was.”

Before going into an acoustic cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” the singer credited her six children for pulling her through the health crisis and helping her get on stage again. “The angels were protecting me, and my children were there. And my children always save me every time,” she told the crowd.

“If you want to know my secret and you want to know how I pulled through and survived, I thought, I have to be there for my children. I have to survive for them.”