Madonna’s Vanity Fair Cover Is Proving Rather Controversial

The Queen of Pop is back to reclaim her throne, and following a major world tour announcement, Madonna has been unveiled as the cover star of Vanity Fair’s first-ever Icon Issue. The multi-platinum-selling artist covers the Italian, French, and Spanish versions of the magazine to launch the annual “Icon Issue” initiative which aims to “transcend the boundaries of publishing” and become an “artistic project that includes an exhibition, a short movie, a collaboration between fashion, art and design, and an urban art performance.”

Created by renowned photographers Luigi and Iango, the Vanity Fair project showcases Madonna dressed in designs by John Galliano for Maison Margiela, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jean Paul Gaultier — and features an exclusive interview with the “Material Girl” hitmaker in which she delves into topics including feminism, sexuality, religion, and diversity.

“As the first protagonist, it could not be other than Madonna, a global icon for more than four decades, pioneer, diva, and pop star, who has committed to this artistic project,” the publication said of the Icon Issue cover star. Due to the religious references – Madonna styled as the Virgin – some consider it to be blasphemous.

As previously mentioned, Madonna announced on Jan. 17 that she will be hitting the road for The Celebration Tour to celebrate her 40th anniversary as the Queen of Pop. During the tour, Madonna promises to perform some of her biggest hits from her four decades as a best-selling artist. “I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said in a statement.

The Celebration Tour will begin in Vancouver in July 2023 and hit 35 cities across North America and Europe — including London on Oct. 14 — before wrapping up in Amsterdam in early December.