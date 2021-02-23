Mandy Moore Welcomed A Baby Boy After Revealing Her Birth Plan Changed Unexpectedly

Following news that her birth plan had to change toward the end of her pregnancy, This Is Us actor/pop music icon Mandy Moore announced she and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, just welcomed an adorable baby boy named Gus.

Taking to Instagram, Moore posted a photo of Gus in a pastel blue onesie and captioned it, "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents." She continued, "We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.M + T." In what seems to be an effort to maintain his privacy as long as possible, Moore creatively cropped out the top half of his face and focused on his hands and torso.

As soon as she shared the news, celebrities like Kiernan Shipka, Jenna Fischer, Brooklyn Decker, Matthew Koma (expecting a second baby with Hilary Duff), Molly Bernard, and Tess Holiday flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages.

Ahead of the announcement, Moore revealed that she was bummed she couldn't have an at-home birth amid the pandemic. During the Feb. 22 episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, she shared that her platelets had continued to drop throughout her pregnancy, which impacted her birth plan. "They sort of started dropping pretty precipitously and fell below the threshold that would make it possible for me to do a home birth," she said. "Unfortunately, my plans have had to change."

She went on to say that the change came with its own "grieving process," and it took a couple of weeks for the news to sink in. Admittedly, she even felt a "weird tinge of jealousy" toward those who can give birth in the comfort of their own homes. She added, "I know that sounds ridiculous, but I’m like, 'Oh man, I’m happy for them, but I’m also kind of sad that I don’t get to have that experience that I was hoping for.'"

As disappointing as that may have been for Moore, it seems everything went as smoothly as possible, and she can now take time to get to know her son.