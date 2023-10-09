The Ken-ergy in Barbie was almost not as strong as it’s come to be. Greta Gerwig revealed that Ryan Gosling’s fan-favorite musical number “I’m Just Ken” almost didn’t make the cut in its full glory. While speaking at the BFI London Film Festival with Succession creator Jesse Armstrong, the writer-director said the description of the dance number caused confusion among Warner Bros. executives.

“It just said in the script, ‘And then it becomes a dream ballet and they work it out through dance,’” she explained. “There was a big meeting that was like, ‘Do you need this?’ And I was like, ‘Everything in me needs this.’ They were like, ‘What do you even mean? What is a dream ballet?’ And I was like, ‘A dream ballet? Where do I begin!’”

Gerwig explained that the musical fight sequence was inspired by the classic ’50s musical Singin’ in the Rain, which also uses ballet in innovative ways that may not make sense at first. “I was like, ‘If people could follow that in Singin’ in the Rain, I think we’ll be fine. I think people will know what this is,’” she recalled. “Even though everything felt right to me and was giving me so much joy in the way we were doing it, it was also like, ‘Oh no, this could be just terrible, but now I’m committed.’”

Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie.’ Warner Bros.

This is far from the only scene that Gerwig had to fight to keep in the final cut of Barbie, revealing in a July interview with Rolling Stone that she was advised to cut the moment where Margot Robbie’s Barbie meets an elderly woman at a bus stop and notices her beauty, which she called the heart of the film.

“It’s a cul-de-sac of a moment, in a way — it doesn’t lead anywhere,” she explained. “It was suggested, ‘Well, you could cut it. And actually, the story would move on just the same.’ And I said, ‘If I cut the scene, I don’t know what this movie is about.’”

Mattel executives also had a problem with Ariana Greenblatt’s character dragging Barbie to her face, so much so that the company’s president flew to London during production to convince Gerwig and Robbie to drop the scene, which they ended up performing for him to convince him to keep it. “When you look on the page, the nuance isn’t there, the delivery isn’t there,” Robbie told TIME.

One thing that Gerwig did wind up cutting was a “fart opera” scene — yes, really. “We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” she told IndieWire in an interview alongside her editing partner Nick Houy. “We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus.”