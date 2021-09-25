With the likes of HBO’s Scenes From A Marriage and the Academy-Award winning Marriage Story, it is safe to say that screen depictions of marriage and relationship are becoming more authentic by the production. Moving away from all the rom-coms of years gone by, these raw and honest films and TV shows are becoming increasingly popular. And the BBC is adding a new series to your watch-list: Marriage.

Created by BAFTA-winning writer Stefan Golaszewski, the BBC special is a four-part series starring Sean Bean and Nicola Walker. The series was first announced by the BBC as they revealed six new dramas they commissioned back in May 2021, including the TV adaptation of Dolly Alderton’s much-loved memoir and Candice Carty-William’s brand new series. Here’s everything we know about Marriage.

Marriage Plot

The official BBC synopsis reads: “Marriage… is an up-close portrait of a marriage – sometimes funny, sometimes moving, always revealing. Marriage sees married couple Ian and Emma negotiate the ups and downs of their 30-year marriage. We see them dealing with the insecurities, the ambiguities, the hopes and the fears that are part of all marriages, as the drama explores the risks and the gifts of a long-term intimate relationship.” So far, so honest.

Marriage Cast

Game of Thrones and Time star Sean Bean will be taking on the role of Ian, while Nicola Walker, of Unforgotten fame, will star as Emma. (Read: major feels.)

Speaking about her new role, Walker said: “This is a unique project. Stefan has created such a beautiful, funny and complicated world and I’m excited to be stepping into Ian and Emma’s marriage with Sean.”

Bean also shared his reaction to securing the role. He said: “I’m thrilled to be playing opposite the talented Nicola Walker and I’m looking forward to bringing Stefan’s intimate scripts to the screen.”

Marriage Release Date

While we don’t have a release date for the series just yet, we do know that viewers can catch the drama on BBC One and BBCiPlayer as and when it becomes available. But we’ll be sure to update you as soon as we have a date.

This post will be updated with additional plot and cast details as more information on Marriage becomes available.