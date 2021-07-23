Celebrity
Hailee Steinfeld, Michaela Coel, Jameela Jamil, and Emilia Clarke hold the future of the MCU in their hands.
Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images
The Good Place star confirmed in July that she will play an undisclosed character in the Disney+ series She-Hulk by posting an epic training montage on TikTok. “Fighting my way through the MCU,” she wrote in the video. “Coming to you in 2022!” Jamil also added the hashtags #SheHulk and #AnythingIsPossibleKids.
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The I May Destroy You creator and author has reportedly been cast as a character in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the Oscar-nominated film Black Panther, which will be released in 2022, according to Variety in July.