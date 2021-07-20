The She-Hulk Series Connects To The MCU In A Major Way

From the mysterious magic of WandaVision and Loki to the buddy-comedy action of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s first three Disney+ shows have spanned several genres — and as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to work through its enormous release schedule throughout 2021 and beyond, expect even more kinds of media to make their way into the mix — including straight-up comedy. Enter, the upcoming She-Hulk series.

Based on the character first introduced in 1980’s Savage She-Hulk comic, the Disney+ series will focus on Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer who specializes in “superhuman-oriented legal cases,” per Marvel. This practice area isn’t just rife with comedic potential, but it also has the unique opportunity of putting Jennifer in contact with powerful friends and foes from across the MCU. Several returning characters are confirmed to appear in the new series, and yes, fortunately for fans of the brooding Bruce Banner, Mark Ruffalo himself is among them.

As you look ahead to the exciting new project, here is everything you should know about the She-Hulk series so far, including its star-studded cast, a possible release date, the major MCU connection, and the new green hero’s intriguing comics backstory.

Who Stars In She-Hulk?

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In addition to Maslany (who won an Emmy for her performance in Orphan Black) and Ruffalo, She-Hulk will feature Tim Roth as the Abomination, a soldier who had Bruce’s blood injected into him in The Incredible Hulk and became a monster when it mutated inside of him. Deadline also reported that Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ginger Gonzaga would be joining the series, as well as Jameela Jamil in the role of a villain named Titania. On July 16, the Good Place star confirmed the news with a TikTok of her in fight training.

As far as the show’s off-camera talent, the people behind several of your favorite funny shows are helming She-Hulk, giving viewers even more to be excited about. Rick and Morty’s Jessica Gao will be serving as head writer, with Kat Coiro (Girls5Eva and Dead to Me) and Anu Valia (CollegeHumor) directing.

Who Is Jennifer Walters In The She-Hulk Comic Books?

Marvel

How exactly did Jennifer Walters end up as green and powerful as her cousin? In the first She-Hulk comic, the Los Angeles-based lawyer is shot by a vengeful crime boss, leading Bruce, who’s in town on a visit, to give her an emergency blood transfusion to save her life.

As you can probably guess, Jennifer inherits Bruce’s condition — but there’s a twist. As Marvel puts it, She-Hulk “evolved into a fun-loving, less inhibited version of Jennifer Walters while retaining all the intelligence she had as a normal human.” She’s also a talented boxer and fighter, skills that her status as She-Hulk only strengthens. Basically, think of She-Hulk as closer to Professor Hulk — Bruce’s latest iteration, one with which he seems pretty at peace — as opposed to the purely angry, Hulk-smash antics of yore.

What Is The Plot Of She-Hulk?

Apart from Jennifer’s profession as a specialist in superhero law — and the promise of “a bevy of different Marvel characters” being introduced to the series — Marvel hasn’t revealed too many plot details just yet. However, if the series takes a page from the comics and brings Jennifer to New York (where she works at a law firm and assists the Avengers), then it could further immerse the new hero in the world of the MCU. After all, so many Marvel characters — from Doctor Strange to Spider-Man — call the city home.

How Does The She-Hulk MCU Debut Connect To Other Movies?

Marvel Studios

Even before She-Hulk drops on Disney+, there’s a major clue that her story could connect to the greater MCU in an interesting way. As revealed by the trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Abomination makes an appearance fighting Doctor Strange’s Wong — and since Roth’s character is scheduled for She-Hulk, too, the Shang-Chi film could feasibly help set up part of the series.

Another possible MCU connection comes in the form of a case Jennifer took in the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man’s libel lawsuit against the Daily Bugle’s J. Jonah Jameson.

Marvel

If your Spidey-Sense is tingling, you’re not alone. The last time we saw Jameson in the Far From Home mid-credits, he was on an electronic billboard telling all of New York (and the world) that Spider-Man killed Mysterio and his real name was Peter Parker. Now, Peter might have bigger problems to worry about in his upcoming sequel — like the impending Multiverse Sylvie set free in Loki’s season finale — but still, a case in which Spider-Man defends his identity would be the perfect opportunity to reference She-Hulk before her official MCU debut.

Is There A She-Hulk Series Trailer Or Release Date Yet?

Though Disney+ has not announced an official release date for She-Hulk, Jamil wrote on TikTok that the series would be “coming to you in 2022.” With filming underway in Georgia, per the state’s production website, that timeline checks out. For reference, production on Loki took about one year in total — so barring any delays, a summer 2022 release for She-Hulk could be a safe guess.

A She-Hulk trailer, then, could still be a bit far off — but thanks to the inclusion of Abomination in September’s Shang-Chi, viewers will likely get a better glimpse of the character and his connection to She-Hulk in some way.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on She-Hulk becomes available.