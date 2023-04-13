The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s fifth and final season is upon us — and as the trailer teases, it may well be a “two steps forward, three steps back” journey until the very end. “There’s an end and then you get to see a little bit more,” Rachel Brosnahan told Today of the show’s imminent finale. “And I think that the more you get to see may surprise you.”

So, will Midge achieve lasting success as a stand-up comedian? Last season left things at a tricky crossroads personally and professionally, so here’s a look back at everything you’ll need to remember before The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5.

Midge Made A Major Career Decision

After making some very pointed, personal jokes about Shy Baldwin at the end of Season 3, Midge was fired from the musician’s tour — a major career setback. The experience led her to do away with opening acts, resolving only to be a headlining comic going forward à la Lenny Bruce.

“You know what’s great about me? It’s when I’m me,” Midge told Susie. “So why would I wait until I finally have enough power to say to them, I want to be me? What if they never let me be me?”

This prompted her to start a new gig at a burlesque club called The Wolford. However, by the end of the season, the venue was raided.

Midge & Lenny Bruce Finally Hooked Up

Season 4 had several steamy moments, including Midge’s ill-fated fling with a charming stranger she met in the park (Milo Ventimiglia in a very non-Jack Pearson role). But that was nothing next to Midge and Lenny Bruce’s night together. To escape from that aforementioned raid, Lenny brought Midge to his hotel, and they finally hooked up. But the sweet overnight soon turned sour, with Midge discovering drugs among Lenny’s things. “You don’t need to worry about that,” he told her. “All is well. I promise.” (Sadly, given what viewers know about Lenny’s real-life fate, Midge was right to worry.)

They Had A Falling Out, Though

While Midge and Lenny made it past that moment, they ended Season 4 in another rough spot. Lenny encouraged Midge to open for Tony Bennett and even did some negotiating on her behalf. But because of her new rule against opening acts, Midge refused. This did not go over well with Lenny, who accused Midge of “hiding” at her Wolford job. “There is a moment in this business,” he said. “Window’s open. If you miss it, it closes. Just don’t... if you blow this Midge, I swear, you will break my f*cking heart.”

While the passionate argument left Midge confused, she seemed to find clarity in the final moments of the season: an advertisement for The Gordon Ford Show that she interpreted as a sign to “go forward.”

Joel & Mei Are Going To Have A Baby

While Midge was dealing with personal and professional ups and downs, the rest of her family was, too. When Joel told his father, Moishe, that he and Mei were going to have a baby, Moishe had a heart attack. He recovered and told Joel that he was fine with the news, though — provided Mei converts to Judaism.

Elsewhere in Midge’s family, Abe continued stirring up drama with his writing, while Rose decided to pursue her matchmaking business despite local opposition.

Susie’s Professional Pursuits

Susie wasn’t happy with Midge’s decision to turn down Tony Bennett, but she did work with several new acts during Season 4 — including Alfie, a magician, and James, a comedian she met while dining out with her new secretary, Dinah.