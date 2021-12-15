Everything To Know About A Potential Masked Singer Season 7

Not even the pandemic has stopped Fox from churning out more seasons of The Masked Singer. During lockdown, the show filmed without an audience, using old footage and visual effects to give the appearance of a crowd; they also briefly brought in Niecy Nash as host when Nick Cannon contracted COVID. The series returned to having an in-person audience for Season 6, also introducing the mysterious “Miss Masky” character, a new competition format, and some questionable NFT collaborations. Now, Masked Singer is once again set to come to a close on Dec. 15. And while FOX has yet to confirm if Masked Singer will return for Season 7, there’s little reason to believe it won’t.

For one, Miss Masky hinted Season 7 was on the way while pushing Masked Singer NFTs in a Nov. 3 Facebook post. She noted that if someone “collects all 16” of the show’s NFTs, they could “get a chance to go to Season 7 of The Masked Singer.” However, the post didn’t say when Season 7 might begin filming.

We also know that FOX is keen to produce more content with Park Wonwoo, who created the original Korean version of The Masked Singer. According to a Nov. 4 press release, FOX entered into a development deal with Park and they’re currently working on adapting his Lotto Singer competition, in which viewers can win cash prizes by correctly betting on contestants’ performances.

While we wait for more news about all the Masked Singer projects in the pipeline, here’s what we know about Season 7.

Michael Becker/FOX

The Masked Singer Season 7 Premiere Date

While we don’t yet know for sure that Season 7 is happening, FOX tends to announce a new season within days of the last one ending. Typically the seasons run only a few months apart from each other and have either debuted in September or around January, February, or March. Given that, we could safely assume a potential Season 7 will premiere by March 2022 at the latest.

The Masked Singer Season 7 Costumes

We don’t yet know what costumes to expect, but costume designer Marina Toybina told Art of Costume in 2020 that the Masked Singer team is always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. “We are creating works of art. Even to this day, my mom watches the show and she says, ‘Oh, that’s so pretty!’ And I’m like pretty? That took six weeks of carving!” she said. “The blessing of doing the show is now being able to be so well adapted and aware of different techniques of creating fabrics, textures, using 3D printing, fabricating, and working with animatronics. I never in a million years thought that I would know anything and everything about carving foam and how to sculpt a mask!”

Masked Singer Season 7 Theories

Will Jamie Foxx, Bjork, or Lindsay Lohan — all of the judges’ favorite guesses season over season — finally appear in the competition? Will the show finally listen to the fans asking to make Joel McHale a permanent judge? And will they ever bring back the amazing Niecy Nash? We’ll have to wait and see.