Matt James May Already Have A New Girlfriend After His Bachelor Breakup

After weeks of speculation, Matt James confirmed he and Rachael Kirkconnell broke up following his Bachelor season during After the Final Rose. It wasn’t revealed until Matt’s season finale that he picked Rachael in the end, but she’d been a frontrunner since the beginning, and her racism scandal (as well as Matt’s response to it) further drove rumors that she was the winner. As revelations about her past racist actions continued to come to light, this naturally led viewers to wonder how that was impacting her and Matt’s relationship.

“As Rachael acknowledged in her apology, there’s a lot of work that needs to be done,” Matt told ATFR host Emmanuel Acho. “I have to take a step back and allow her to put in that work. And I look forward to seeing her put in that work.” Acho then asked how the breakup conversation went, and Matt revealed that it wasn’t easy. “It was as tough, as you could imagine. It’s heartbreaking,” he explained. “If you don’ understand that something like that is problematic in 2018, then it’s hard for me to believe … it’s as simple as that.”

It was a tough separation, so Matt may want to take some time to be single. However, some fans are convinced he’s now dating Heather Martin, who initially competed on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season and tried to join Matt’s a few weeks in after hearing how highly Hannah Brown spoke about him. Matt was shocked to see Heather show up (in a minivan, no less), and he didn’t necessarily seem upset about her crashing the show. However, because she arrived so late into the season, he decided to send her home out of fairness to the other women.

Now, it seems like they might be giving things another shot. For starters, Heather was seemingly edited out of the Women Tell All special (which, suspicious if true). On March 3, she and Matt also both tagged San Clemente, California as their locations on Instagram, which means Matt had a reason to travel there all the way from New York City. Lastly, according to Life & Style, they both shared that they were eating hummus on the same day, which isn’t exactly damning evidence but is still an odd coincidence.

If Heather and Matt really are dating, his mom Patty Cuculo James is fully embracing it. When Heather launched her clothing brand, Tilted Three, on March 5, Patty was one of the first to leave a positive review. “Love this and congratulations on making this happen,” she commented under a photo of Heather on the brand’s Instagram. “I love your #doitafaid motto. So empowering.” The brand (likely Heather) responded: “Thanks so much Ms. Patty!” with a heart emoji. So she definitely appears to have the stamp of family approval.

Those are the only hints so far that the two are together, but now that Matt is no longer sworn to secrecy about his relationship status, perhaps we’ll get some more information.