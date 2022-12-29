Martin Compston Says Mayflies Is His Most Emotionally Challenging Role

Fans of the iconic crime-drama series Line Of Duty can now see Martin Compston in a rather different role in BBC One drama Mayflies. The two-part series is set in a Scottish town in 1986 and follows the story of Jimmy (played by Compston) and Tully (played by Tony Curran). After meeting each other in the summer, the duo develop a strong friendship. However, thirty years later, Jimmy receives a call from his friend that faces him with a test of loyalty like no other. But will there be a Season 2 of Mayflies?

The series has already been widely praised by viewers, leaving us wondering if it will be followed by a second season. Bustle has reached out to the BBC for comment and is yet to hear back. However, at the moment there seems to be no announcement or confirmation that Jimmy and Tully’s story will continue on-screen. And with the series based on Andrew O'Hagan’s 2020 novel of the same name, it seems pretty unlikely there will be a second season. "It’s set across two timelines and is by far the most emotionally challenging job I’ve ever done,” Compston said of the show.

As previously mentioned, the TV show is an adaptation of O'Hagan’s novel and also features Tracy Ifeachor from The Originals, Tom Glyn-Carney of Dunkirk fame, and Paul Gorman from Outlander. The emotionally gripping trailer shows the two friends Jimmy and Tully finding solace in each other, and draws the audience in with its intriguing and intense narrative.

Andrea Gibb, the screenwriter and executive producer of Mayflies, also spoke about the joy in creating the show. “Adapting Andrew O’Hagan’s magnificent novel has been one of the highlights of my career. Andrew tells his story of enduring male friendship with love, truth, tenderness and a searing humanity. There’s not an ounce of sentimentality. It’s very funny and deeply moving.”