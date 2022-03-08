Netflix’s Byron Baes Cast Includes Hustlers, Musicians, Artists, & Spiritual Healers

Netflix loves a reality series, and we love it for it. Having just wrapped up season two of Love Is Blind and Love Is Blind: Japan, and announcing a brand new dating show The Ultimatum, there is no short supply of must-stream entertainment. Joining that list is Byron Baes, which follows a tight-knit group of influencer pals in (you guessed it) Byron Bay, an ocean-side town on the east coast of Australia.

According to the streaming giant, the new ‘docu-soap’ centres around a “clique of trendy hustlers, musicians, designers, spiritual healers and artists” as they “grow their businesses, connections and social followings” in the New South Wales town. Offering up a glimpse into the community of creative types who flock to set down roots in the coastal hotspot. Simon Richardson

Though new, the show has not been without its controversies. Byron Bay’s mayor Simon Richardson branded it “offensive to the community,” and many in the local area voiced their concerns too. Ahead of the new reality series, here’s a rundown of who’s who in the cast, and where to follow them on social media.

Sarah Tangye

A relatively new addition to the area, musician Sarah Tangye recently moved down to Bryon Bay from Gold Coast. Releasing music as st.James, the artist’s debut single ‘Restless Love’ came out earlier in 2022, and according to her Spotify bio, she’s heavily inspired by a childhood raised on ‘70s rock and classical music.

Jade Kevin Foster

With a whopping 1.2 million followers on Instagram, hugely popular Aussie influencer Jade Kevin Foster previously appeared on Aussie TV shows Trial By Kyle and First Dates – and following in his mum’s footsteps, he first started out as a model. “I used to watch everyone stare at my Mum when I was little everywhere we went… She oozes with confidence everyday,” he told Swagger. “It was so inspiring.”

Simba Ali

Though he’s not on social media, spiritual therapist Simba Ali’s fully enlisted as a member of the Byron Baes cast. Once a corporate type in Melbourne, Simba now champions the idea of “comprehensively flossing and nourishing our bodies” according to Sydney Morning Herald. Sounds intense!

Elias Chigros

Fashion model, amateur boxer and personal trainer Elias Chigros previously appeared on Love Island Australia, and went into the dating show to search for a partner who loves surfing as much as he does. Now he’s back on screens again as part of the Byron Baes line-up.

Nathan Favro

Entrepreneur and “dog dad” Nathan Favro previously appeared in the Australian editions of Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and is the co-owner of Gold Coast food spot Toro’s Pizza.

Alex Reid

The former assistant of Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, company director Alex Reid works in the social media sphere working with brands and influencers, and previously had a crack at entering Australian singing show All Together Now. He’s currently private on Instagram.

Dave Frim and Saskia Wotton

A close pal of influencer of fellow Byron Bay influencer Ruby Tuesday Matthews, Saskia Wotton is a sales director at fashion brand Silk Laundry, and features on the show alongside her boyfriend Dave Frim.

Elle Watson

As well as working at an investment company, Elle Watson describes herself as a “socially and environmentally conscious woman in business” on her website, and works in creative direction, environmental conservation, and global capital investment opportunities.

Hannah Brauer

A brand manager at BISQUE – a homewares boutique with stores in Byron Bay and nearby Bangalow – Hannah Brauer’s ‘gram is filled with photography and travel snaps.

Jessica and Lauren Johansen Bell

Fashionable siblings Jessica and Lauren Johansen Bell appear as a duo on Byron Baes. Jessica runs her own label Johansen – previously worn by none other than Kylie Jenner – while Lauren models. Both sisters will star on the show together.

