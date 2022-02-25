The Love Is Blind Season 2 Reunion Is Coming In A Matter Of Days

The Love Is Blind Season 2 finale dropped on Feb. 25, and it’s been a ride. From two twisty love triangles to a sudden breakup that, well, we all saw coming, the dating experiment culminated in five high-stakes weddings (but, as you might have seen by now, not necessarily five marriages). The show is messy fun, so it’s sad to say goodbye — but if it makes things any easier, there’s a bonus episode on the way. The Love Is Blind reunion for Season 2 is dropping soon, and it’s sure to give you the closure you need as you begin the long wait for Season 3, which is actually already done filming.

So what goes down during the reunion? Netflix hasn’t shared specifics yet — but if the special looks anything like the Season 1 reunion, you can expect a sit-down format where the couples and almost-couples get to talk through their issues and, most importantly, reveal their post-altar relationship status.

Here’s how to watch the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion and everything else you need to know about the upcoming special.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Reunion Cast

While Netflix hasn’t announced an official cast list, you can expect to see all of your Love Is Blind Season 2 faves (and not-faves) back for the reunion: Danielle Ruhl, Nick Thompson, Deepti Vempati, Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee, Natalie Lee, Shayne Jansen, Mallory Zapata, Salvador Perez, Iyanna McNeely, Jarrette Jones, Shaina Hurley, and Kyle Abrams.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Reunion Release Date

Fortunately, you don’t need to wait long to watch your favorite cast members see each other once again. The Love Is Blind reunion drops on the same schedule that the past 10 episodes have, so you’ll be able to tune in on March 4.

Love Is Blind Season 2 Reunion Trailer

Netflix

Netflix hasn’t released a Love Is Blind reunion trailer for Season 2 yet, but the streamer did share photos that tease some lively conversation among the men and women. In one snap, Natalie and Shaina seem to be having an argument while Deepti’s stuck in the middle. In another, Shake looks like he’s explaining something Very Important while his fellow contestants listen on.

This post will be updated with the trailer and additional details as more information on the Love Is Blind Season 2 reunion becomes available.