Megan Fox Fires Back At A Claim Her Kids Are “Forced” to Wear “Girls’ Clothes”

Don’t mess with a protective mama Fox. After a Tennessee politician claimed on social media that Megan Fox “forced” her kids to wear “girls clothes,” the mom of three decided to “teach [him] something.” Referring to disqualified 2022 Republican congressional candidate and music video director Robby Starbuck as a “clout chaser,” the actor — who shares Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with Brian Austin Green — defended her family in a June 10 Instagram post.

“Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame — never use children as leverage or social currency[,] especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model captioned a screenshot of Starbuck’s June 8 tweet in which he claimed that they previously worked together and lived in the same gated Calabasas, California ,community several years ago. “Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe.”

The final shot Fox fired: “I have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet I’m still here. You f*cked with the wrong witch.”

Fox didn’t stop there either. When a commenter called her out for incorrectly using “irregardless,” the Tennessee-born actor defended the word’s regional usage, while also doubling down on her message. “I think you missed the part of the post where a politician is falsely accusing me of child abuse... That’s probably the part that matters?” The following day, Fox also posted an Instagram Stories screenshot of a New York Post article about “witches holding a carcass-eating ritual” in Canada, joking that the publication used an image of her “outside [Rob Starbuck’s] house.”

Brian Austin Green, for his part, also blasted Starbuck’s accusation about his ex’s parenting. “It’s a totally bogus story,” he told TMZ on June 10. “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify [whether] or not a story like this is true, and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship. . . . As a society I hope we continue to push to be better. This Robby Starbuck person is full of sh*t, and I have no idea who he is.”

The following day, Starbuck responded in an Instagram comment in which he stated that he has a text message from a witness to the incident in question, adding that he’s “not afraid of witchcraft” because of his Christian faith.

Fox previously shared in Glamour’s April 2022 cover story that Noah started wearing dresses at around age two. “I bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is,” she said. “Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want. And that doesn’t even have to have anything to do with your sexuality. So from the time they were very young, I’ve incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different.”

She grew emotional during the interview while discussing her inability to “control the way other people react” to her kids. “That’s also why I don’t really put my children on Instagram or social media. I’m so proud of my kids. Noah is an unbelievable pianist. He can learn Mozart’s concerto in an hour. I want people to see that, but I also don’t want the world to have access to this gentle soul and say all the things that we all know they’re going to say,” Fox added. “I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they’ve chosen this journey for a reason. It’s just hard as a mom.”