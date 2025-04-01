After welcoming his first child with Megan Fox on March 27, proud dad MGK took to Instagram to share their big announcement. Fans understood the most important part of the social media post — that their daughter had arrived — but some got confused when it came to the newborn’s name.

Baby Name Confusion

MGK announced his youngest daughter’s birth by posting a black-and-white video showing her little hand in his. In his caption, he wrote, “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.” That last phrase proved confusing to some fans, who misunderstood his description of his daughter and assumed it was her name. One of them, TikTok user @jessweslie, even posted a video that mistakenly told her 221,000-plus followers that the baby was named Celestial Seed.

As much as it would be on-brand for the pair to give their child an unconventional and unique baby name, Celestial Seed isn’t the one they chose. MGK saw the TikTok and set the record straight. Posting a screenshot from the video to his Instagram stories on March 31, he wrote, “wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,’” alongside the rolling-on-the-floor-laughing emoji.

Still, MGK didn’t share her actual name. He and Fox are keeping that information private for now. He added, “her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

Family Dynamics

MGK and Fox’s romantic relationship reportedly ended while Fox was still pregnant with their daughter. An insider told TMZ in December that they had split during a Thanksgiving weekend trip to Vail, Colorado. Now, they’re “so happy to be parents together” despite their breakup, according to an Us Weekly source.

“No matter how they’ve felt about each other, they have always wanted to have a child together,” the source said. “They have both been communicating and are in a good place.”

The two made it clear they wanted to have a child together as far back as 2021. At the MTV Video Music Awards that September, Fox and Kourtney Kardashian introduced MGK and Travis Barker’s performance, and the two women welcomed their “future baby daddies” to the stage. Months later, MGK sent his own message in May 2022, dedicating a performance of his song “Twin Flame,” which he wrote for Fox, to their “unborn child” at the Billboard Music Awards.

Fox and MGK suffered a pregnancy loss during their relationship, as she revealed during a Good Morning America interview in November 2023. Later, she referenced it in her 2024 pregnancy announcement, writing, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” before eventually bringing their celestial seed into the world.

Their daughter is their first child together. MGK also has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, from his past relationship with Emma Cannon. Meanwhile, Fox has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8.