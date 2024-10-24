Megan Thee Stallion has thoughts about Sex and the City. On Oct. 23, the rapper appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed she’d recently watched the HBO series for the first time. “Nobody told me Sex and the City was this good?” she quipped. “I’m pissed.”

Megan said she was initially drawn in by photos of Sarah Jessica Parker’s looks from the late ‘90s show, which she came across on social media. “Her hair, her shoes, her outfits were always so beautiful,” she said. “So I started watching the show and I cannot look away. I’m like, asking everybody, ‘Have you seen Sex and the City?’”

While she has yet to watch the two SATC films or its reboot series, And Just Like That..., Megan was familiar enough with the show’s main characters to offer Fallon an in-depth analysis on Carrie, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte — an analysis that included some divisive, red-hot takes.

Megan Is Samantha

Megan started with Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), saying, “she is me, I’m her.” However, she admitted to initially being turned off by Samantha. “When Sex and the City first started, for me, I said, ‘Oh, I hate this character,’” she said. “Like, why are y’all making her like, oh my God, sex is like the ruler of my life... I was like, this is a horrible character.”

But as she kept watching, Megan came to appreciate her. “I’m glad I hung in there, because she runs men,” she said. “She keeps trying to tell the girls, like stop making the man the center of your life. Like go shopping, have a good time, make your money, and then have fun with your little toys. And I’m like, ‘Yes, I get that!’”

Charlotte Is Megan’s “Girl”

While Megan doesn’t identify with Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), she called her “my girl,” and suggested they’d be BFFs in real life. “She is a little delulu, but it’s cute,” the rapper quipped. “She would be my bestie because she’s so emotional and I feel like it’s OK to cry. It’s OK to be a little crazy.”

In fact, Megan thinks she could help Charlotte in a way her friends never did. “You know what was wrong in that friend group?” she asked. “Nobody never told her, ‘Charlotte, you trippin’. You’re not really thinking clear.’ They just were letting her do this crazy stuff. I need to be added to this group, so I could be the voice of reason.”

Megan’s Hot Take On Miranda

Unlike with Charlotte, Megan would not befriend Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) in real life. “I cannot stand Miranda,” she said, calling her the “worst character” on the show. “She never got nothing good to say. She’s so sad all the time.”

However, she had nothing but praise for Miranda’s ex-husband Steve (David Eigenberg). “How could anybody even fix their lips to be mean to Steve and Miranda figured out a way to be mean to Steve?” she asked. “The only thing Steve ever wanted to do was love this crazy lady.”

She’s Also A Little Carrie

Initially, Megan didn’t see herself in Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), although she admired that her hair, makeup, and fashion were always on point. “Like she’s always attractive, doing these sick old things,” she quipped. “She’s nuts.”

But as she kept watching, Megan realized they had a lot in common. “I see a lot of myself in this character, like Carrie really loved drama,” Megan said. “She would literally wake up and figure out how can I mess up everybody’s day? How can I be my cutest messing up everybody’s day? How can I make my life more complicated? She could have chosen sanity, but she always chose insanity. And then I had to wonder, is that me?”