Some things never change — and by “things,” I mean Carrie Bradshaw. Even after six seasons of the original SATC, two movies, and two seasons of the reboot, New York’s favorite fictional columnist still loves the same men (Big/Aidan), spirals over the same issues (Big/Natasha), and most importantly, still repurposes her favorite wardrobe pieces.

Thus far, she’s rocked some throwback staples (e.g., the sequin Fendi Baguette bag she helped popularize), as well as some meaningful outfits. On Season 2 of And Just Like That, Carrie repurposed two of her wedding looks. She wore her infamous left-at-the-altar Vivienne Westwood wedding dress to attend the Met Gala. Meanwhile, episodes later, she re-wore her wedding shoes (the ones she did get married to Big in) for her highly-anticipated reunion with... Aidan.

For the upcoming season of AJLT, Carrie dipped from her closet’s archives once again and recreated one of her most chaotic ensembles of all time.

Carrie’s OG Look: A Throwback

Let me take you back to the year 2000. In Episode 15 of Season 3, Carrie’s love life was a mess — and so were her outfits. One look, in particular, went down in history as one of her worst.

A Crayola box personified, she wore pink and purple capri pants (in tie-dye!) with the most colorful, abstract print Chanel top. Upping the chaos, Carrie wore it backwards and inside out. The visible Chanel tag? Meant to be hidden.

Screenshot Netflix

Oh, and she topped off her look with a turquoise bandana. Need I say more?

Screenshot Netflix

She Recreated The Look

Despite the outfit’s notoriety in fashion circles, Carrie boldly recreated the look 20 years later.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Sarah Jessica Parker was spotted filming the AJLT’s third season in an all-too-familiar ensemble. She wore the same Chanel piece — this time the correct way (see the difference in necklines) and even gave it a modern-day upgrade with the exposed bra treatment. Peep her black lingerie peering through the sheer top.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Like her rainbow-bright styling of yore, Carrie paired the blouse with purple bottoms, only instead of capri pants, she wore a frilly maxi skirt in one solid hue. It’s a much tamer version of her 2000-era look.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Showing further sartorial restraint, she accessorized the look with strappy yellow heels and similar hoop earrings. Thankfully, the bandana was nowhere to be found.

The character development we’ve all been waiting for.