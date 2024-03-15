Meghan Markle appears to have announced the launch of a new lifestyle brand.

On March 14, the Duchess of Sussex shared a surprise Instagram post with the brand’s logo that reads, “American Riviera Orchard” with “Montecito” (the California town where Meghan and Prince Harry reside with their two children) written underneath.

The new Instagram page bio also reads, “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex⁣⁣⁣” and “⁣⁣Established 2024⁣⁣⁣,” while an Instagram Story uploaded by the account shows Meghan arranging flowers and preparing food as Nancy Wilson’s 1960 hit “I Wish You Love” plays.

An official American Riviera Orchard website has also been launched, which currently features a holding page displaying the brand’s logo where visitors are encouraged to join the waiting list.

A source recently claimed to Page Six that the brand will serve as an extension of her previous lifestyle blog, The Tig, and will center on home, garden, and food. Meanwhile, the name of Meghan’s new lifestyle brand is fittingly inspired by her home in Santa Barbara, California, which is referred to as the “American Riviera.”

Before marrying into the royal family, the Duchess launched her lifestyle blog The Tig in 2014. Meghan used the platform to write about fashion, beauty, and empowering pieces for young women.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

“I knew that girls were checking the site to see fashion tips or how to get a stellar blow dry,” she previously said of The Tig, which she eventually shut down in 2017. “I was hoping to integrate social consciousness and subjects of higher value than, let’s say…selfies.”

In 2022, it was reported that Meghan had applied to trademark The Tig, leading to speculation that the lifestyle blog would be revived in some capacity.

Meghan’s Return To Instagram

Meghan’s brand launch on March 14 also marked her return to Instagram after deactivating her personal social media accounts in 2018.

Speaking to The Cut in 2022, Meghan revealed she was “getting back on Instagram.” However, during a South by South West (SXSW) festival panel on March 8, the Duchess said she’s keeping her “distance” from social media due to the platform’s “toxicity.”