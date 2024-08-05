Trigger warning: This piece contains references to suicidal thoughts.

Meghan Markle is getting candid about her mental health. On August 4, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were interviewed on CBS Sunday Morning about their latest project, The Parents Network, which aims to support parents whose children have been “affected by social media harms.”

During their sit down with Jane Pauley, Markle was asked about her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she revealed she “didn’t want to be alive anymore” during her time as a working member of the royal family.

In response, the Duchess said she “wasn’t expecting” to be asked about the famed interview, but stands by her decision to open up about her struggles with mental health and thoughts of suicide with Winfrey at the time.

“When you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it,” Markle said, adding that she hasn’t “really scraped the surface” about her experiences in the British monarchy following her and Harry’s exit from the royal sphere in early 2020.

“I would never want someone else to not be believed,” she continued. “If me voicing what I have overcome will save someone, or encourage someone in their life to really, genuinely check in on them, and not assume that the appearance is good so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it.”

Oprah interviews Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Oprah with Meghan & Harry via CBS' press site Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese

Prince Harry previously spoke of his wife’s mental health in the couple’s 2022 Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, revealing that he was “devastated” to learn Markle had been experiencing suicidal ideation.

“I never thought that it would get to that stage,” he said. The fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed. I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as ‘institutional Harry’ as opposed to ‘husband Harry’. And what took over my feelings was my royal role.”

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255, or go to their website, suicidepreventionlifeline.org.