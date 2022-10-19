Over a month after Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8, Meghan Markle is speaking out. In a new cover story interview with Variety, the Duchess of Sussex paid tribute to Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, looking back at her “beautiful” legacy and revealing what her husband Prince Harry told her after his grandmother’s death.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” she said, with the outlet noting how much “warmth” she received from British citizens during the official period of mourning. “I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Markle continued to say that she had been reflecting on her first royal engagement with the Queen aboard her private train in June 2018, recalling “how special” it was to spend that time with her. “I feel fortunate,” she said. “And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

Prince Harry penned his own emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II just four days after her death, reflecting on her decades of service and their significant “first meetings” in his life. “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” he wrote. “I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.”

Speaking on how the couple has processed the Queen’s loss as a family, Markle said she and Harry have been staying productive by working on their Archewell projects, including her Archetypes podcast on Spotify and their upcoming-but-delayed Netflix docuseries, amidst their grief. “In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective,” she explained. “It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward.”