Prince Harry is dealing with the loss of his beloved grandmother as his wife Meghan Markle and the world mourns with him. Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement that Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8 at age 96 with her family by her side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, though Prince Harry arrived an hour after she passed away. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the royal family’s Twitter account announced. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have yet to release an official statement in response to the royal matriarch’s passing, their charitable foundation Archewell, which was co-founded by the couple, posted a simple tribute to their website. “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022,” the organization’s homepage reads.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute on their Archewell website. Archewell.com

Prior to Her Majesty’s stay at Balmoral, Harry and Meghan last saw Queen Elizabeth II during the UK’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, when the couple privately visited with his grandmother and introduced their 1-year-old daughter Lilibet to her for the first time.

Earlier that day, Buckingham Palace issued a rare statement announcing that Queen Elizabeth II had been placed under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read, adding that she “remains comfortable.”

Soon after, it was confirmed that many royal family members were rushing to Balmoral to be by the Queen’s side, including Prince Harry, who was already in the UK and scheduled to appear at the WellChild Awards in London alongside his wife. As reported by BBC, Harry had traveled to Scotland separately and was not joined by Meghan. Harry’s brother Prince William also rushed to Balmoral, but his wife Kate Middleton did not join him either.