Meghan Markle Gave An Adorable Lilibet Update While In New York

On Sept. 25, Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex completed their first working trip to New York since taking parental leave after the birth of their daughter Lilibet. Their visit included attending the Global Citizen Live event to promote vaccine equity. And while they were away from their children, it seems they weren’t far from their mind. During a visit to the One World Trade Center Meghan Markle shared a very sweet update about Lilibet.

During their tour of the One World Observatory and 9/11 Memorial Museum, a reporter asked Meghan Markle how Lilibet is. She replied, “She's beautiful."

This is the first update that the royal couple has shared with the public about Lilibet since she was born in June 2021. When reporters asked about Archie, Markle smiled and put her thumbs up.

Throughout their parental leave, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept the details about their growing family under wraps. Lilibet’s birth was announced on the Archewell website. “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe,” the statement read, “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Certain details about the new royal are still unclear, including when and where she will be christened. The Daily Mail reported that Prince Harry had made his “intentions clear” in wanting Lilibet to be christened at Windsor, like her brother Archie. However, nothing has been confirmed. It’s also been reported that Prince Harry has requested to fly over to the UK in the coming weeks so the Queen could be introduced to her great-granddaughter for the very first time.