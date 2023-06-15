Although the fictional town of Stars Hollow may have appeared picturesque to Gilmore Girls fans, filming wasn’t always quite so rosy for the cast of the hit 2000s drama. Just ask Melissa McCarthy (aka Sookie St. James), who recently revealed the worst part of filming Gilmore Girls.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, McCarthy recalled her time working on the series, which is set in a fictional Connecticut town, but filmed at the Warner Bros. Studio in the significantly warmer climate of Los Angeles, California.

“Sometimes we were like crammed into small things with coats on but it was actually like 112 degrees in Burbank,” the actor shared. “And we were like, ‘Ooo, Connecticut.’ And no one's explaining why I have malaria and why I'm in a full flop sweat.” McCarthy went on to reveal that while shooting the show’s first poster someone even “passed out” due to the heat. “Like, just out cold because we were all in coats and trying to look blustery. Sweat in weird places and they're like, ‘Look cold!’” she added.

As fans likely recall, McCarthy portrayed the much-loved chef Sookie St. James between 2000 and 2007 on Gilmore Girls, which followed the story of single mother Lorelai Gilmore and her teenage daughter, Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel).

Speaking in the same Entertainment Weekly interview, the Bridesmaids star also pondered what her Gilmore Girls character might be up to today, revealing that Sookie would most likely still be a culinary wizz, with her husband, Jackson Belleville (Jackson Douglas), by her side.

“She still cooks, but I think she does edibles. I think they run a very nice little mom-and-pop business with their 13 kids, and she makes delicious edibles,” she told the outlet.