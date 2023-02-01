Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour

Ever since Beyoncé dropped her seventh studio album Renaissance in July last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting for any hints about the singer embarking on a world tour, especially since the album was referred to as “act i” in the singer’s Instagram post. And now the time has come, with Queen B confirming that she is indeed setting off on a world tour for her latest record, kicking things off in Europe in May and hitting UK shores on May 17, in Cardiff.

Renaissance was met with high acclaim from both the BeyHive and critics, with The Guardian naming it its album of the year, as well as featuring on best 2022 albums lists for NME, Rolling Stone, and Dazed, to name just a few. And according to Billboard, Renaissance was “the seventh-biggest streaming debut among all albums in 2022, and Beyoncé’s largest streaming week ever” – high praise for the queen of steaming.

The confirmation of the world tour has (as expected) left fans overjoyed that they may finally get to see Beyoncé live after several years away from the stage, but also slightly stressed about the potential ticketing situation. Especially after how the ticketing was dealt with recently by Ticketmaster for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour: hours-long queues, and a cancelled general on-sale glitches included.

Regardless, the BeyHive has a lot to say about Beyoncé hitting the road again. And rightfully so. Keep scrolling for some of the best reactions to the Renaissance World Tour.