Lady Gaga performed at the 2023 Oscars after all — and without any makeup. Days after Oscars producers said she wouldn’t perform at the 95th Academy Awards, Gaga took the stage to perform her Best Original Song-nominated “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick. Given how her number was put together last minute, Gaga kept it stripped back both musically and aesthetically, and Twitter was shook by just how intimate and bare-bones it was.

Rather than having a presenter introduce her, the camera panned to Gaga already sitting onstage, where she introduced her own performance and explained the meaning behind her nominated song. “It’s deeply personal for me,” she said. “We all need each other. We need a lot of love to walk through this life. We need heroes sometimes. There’s heroes all around us. ... You might find that you can be your own hero, even if you feel broken inside.”

The Oscar winner removed all of her makeup from the red carpet, donning just a black T-shirt and shorts to perform the film’s theme song. She started singing “Hold My Hand” only accompanied by her pianist, with the camera providing very intimate closeups of Gaga’s expressions, before the rest of her band joined in for the climax as she let out the high notes.

The Oscars audience gave her a standing ovation, and Twitter couldn’t get enough of her surprise stripped back appearance, and true to form, there were many memes.

Many Twitter users also poked fun at the camera angles for Gaga’s performance, which recalled her very intensely intimate performance of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars.

Gaga’s performance look was a huge switch from her red carpet look just an hour earlier. Makeup artist Sarah Tanno gave her a full face before going to the ceremony, revealing in an Instagram post that she only used products from Gaga’s Haus Labs beauty range.

Get you an Oscar nominee who can do both.