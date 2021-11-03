Peter & Will Had Yet Another Petty Fight On The Bachelorette

Peter and Will escalated their feud to new levels of petty during the Nov. 2 episode of The Bachelorette. While on a Top Gun-themed group date during which the men had to profess their feelings for Michelle, tension built after Peter spoke to Michelle in Italian and Will then one-upped him by speaking in Spanish. They then immediately participated in a wrestling-like match where Will bested Peter once again. His prizes were extra one-on-one time with Michelle and a bomber jacket.

When they returned for the afterparty, Peter let his hurt feelings known. He chided Will for pushing him after he repeatedly trying to get back up on the mat which — checks notes — is the game. Then they exchanged blows with Will calling Peter a “pizza boy.” Peter, proud owner of a pizzeria, somehow found that insulting. “Don’t call me a pizza boy,” he retorted, before adding that Will wished he was a pizza boy and claiming “I change lives one slice at a time.”

Later, while Will was away talking to Michelle, Peter grabbed Will’s newly-won jacket and wore it before tossing it in the pool. Audiences were over the bickering.

Others found it funny that Nayte was left behind with Will and Peter while they were talking over each other.

Some couldn’t help but balk at Peter’s “changing lives one pizza at a time” line. One even pointed out how similar it was to Papa John’s campaign.