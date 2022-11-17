Neighbours Is Officially Coming Back & Fans Are Going Wild

It's only been a few months since the iconic soap opera Neighbours aired its emotional final episode. However, to the delight of longtime fans everywhere, the Australian sudser is already set to return to our screens. In Jul. 2022, viewers bid farewell to the long-running soap after 37 years on the air with a double-episode special. The finale welcomed back a string of former Neighbours stars to the fictional Ramsay Street, with Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan, Margot Robbie, Delta Goodrem, Natalie Imbruglia, Holly Valance, and Guy Pearce all making cameos in what was believed to be the show’s last-ever episode.

Speaking at the time of the finale, the director of programming at Channel 5, Ben Frow, said the series had “bowed out on a high” and described the conclusion of Neighbours as “the end of an era.”

However, as mentioned, the Australian soap is officially coming back and filming is scheduled to begin in 2023. As per Radio Times, the revival, along with a catalogue of classic episodes, will premiere exclusively on Amazon Freevee in the UK during “the second half of 2023,” and will see several former cast members reprise their roles — including Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Alan Fletcher (Karl Kennedy), Jackie Woodburne (Susan Kennedy), and Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi).

“Neighbours has captivated its audience for nearly 40 years, building a dedicated and loyal following for the lives and stories of the characters on Ramsay Street,” the head of AVoD original content and programming at Amazon Studios, Lauren Anderson, said in a statement. “With the power of streaming, we’re able to offer a catalogue of thousands of Neighbours episodes for new audiences to discover this legendary series and current fans to relive their favourite moments. We look forward to immersing the audience in new Ramsay Street experiences when we relaunch the show next year.”

Naturally, the announcement has sent fans of the soap into a frenzy online, with many taking to social media to voice their thoughts on the forthcoming Neighbours reboot.

“Neighbours meant the world to me. I am beyond delighted it's back. My heart is so full right now,” one excited fan wrote on Twitter, while another user branded the show’s comeback “utterly barmy.”

Find some of the best memes and tweets reacting to the return of Neighbours, below.