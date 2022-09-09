Twitter Bids An Emotional Farewell To Her Majesty The Queen

On the evening of Sept. 8, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral. The announcement came after her family had arrived to be with her following concerns being raised by her medical supervisors. Straight away, twitter was awash with emotional outpourings of concern over her ill health. After her passing was confirmed, the tributes became that much more emotional, too. The Queen celebrated her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne, earlier this year and, at 96 years of age, was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, and the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.

Despite being an event that not wholly unexpected, it still comes as a shock, not least as a nation which has largely lived under the rule of Her Majesty. Understandably, there has been widespread public reaction, with many – thought notably not all, there are anti-monarchist sentiments in the mix – have expressed their grief and gratitude.

Many celebrities joined in, sharing their own tributes, too. Sir Elton John said: “Queen Elizabeth has been a huge apart of my life from childhood to this day, and I will miss her dearly.” British Vogue editor Edward Enninful commented on “her extraordinary work ethic and peerless sense of duty,” calling them “an inspiration to so many, myself included.” Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, the Beckhams, Sir David Attenborough, and even Paddington Bear shared their heartfelt thanks, too.

The UK will now observe a period of mourning in the run up to the official state funeral. Below are just some of the reactions and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.