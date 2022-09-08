Queen Elizabeth II died Sept. 8, passing “peacefully” at the royal family’s summer residence, Balmoral Castle, per an official statement. Several members of the family made it to the Queen’s side while she was under medical supervision, according to BBC. But, unfortunately, Prince Harry reportedly didn’t arrive in time. According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, Meghan Markle did not accompany him on his trip to Scotland, which may lead you to wonder if Meghan will be at the Queen’s funeral.

It’s unclear why Meghan didn’t go to Balmoral — but it’s worth noting that Kate Middleton didn’t accompany Prince William there, either. So Meghan’s absence doesn’t seem linked to her history with the royal family and was likely purely practical in nature. Plus, Meghan and Queen Elizabeth II’s relationship has been solid, according to reports. Scobie recently told Good Morning America that Meghan, Harry, and the queen were “strong as ever,” per The Daily Mirror, citing baby Lilibet’s name — an homage to the queen’s moniker — as further proof of their bond. Meghan herself even made it clear in her interview with Oprah last year. “The queen has always been wonderful to me,” she said at the time.

In the tell-all interview, Meghan also shared an adorable anecdote about the monarch sharing a blanket with her on a cold day. “It made me think of my grandmother, where she’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming,” she recalled.

The funeral is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey 10 days after the Queen’s death — in this case, Saturday, Sept. 17, per NBC. Further specifics have not yet been announced. But when the day arrives, Meghan and Harry will likely attend the event together. While Meghan didn’t go to Prince Philip’s funeral last year, this was reportedly due to her pregnancy at the time and being advised not to fly. More recently, Meghan has shown up for the royal family several times — including earlier this summer when she introduced Lilibet to her namesake and attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service alongside Prince Harry shortly after.

Until the funeral, Meghan and Harry have not yet made a formal statement about the late royal — whose reign of 70 years was the longest in British history. The California-based couple did, however, add a tribute to the queen on their Archewell website — which now simply reads, “In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”