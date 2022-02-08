Even Clayton Feels Like An Idiot For Accepting Shanae’s Apology On The Bachelor

The Bachelor’s Feb. 7 episode included some Oscar-worthy acting — at least, according to Shanae Ankney. After the rest of the women told Clayton about how Shanae threw a plastic trophy in the pond during their previous group date, Clayton asked Shanae to apologize to the other contestants. “Your actions of throwing the trophy into the pond are very hard to defend,” he told her, adding that it would be difficult for him to move forward if she didn’t see the error in her actions. Shanae explained that she’d just been “heated in the moment,” and that it wasn’t her character.

She then followed through and said she was sorry to the women — complete with full waterworks. “It wasn’t my intention to hurt any of you guys,” she said between sobs. “I am really sorry and I hope we can get past this.” Some of the women immediately accepted her apology and Shanae giddily returned to Clayton to tell him how well it had gone.

Though it seemed obvious to everyone watching at home that the gesture was insincere, Clayton bought into it and, naturally, ended up making out with Shanae. Immediately afterward, she revealed the truth in a confessional. “I’m not sorry, hoes,” she grinned, adding, “I need an Oscar award for that performance.” She even went as far as to liken herself to Meryl Streep — something that made Twitter, on top of everything, even more livid.

Despite the obvious red falgs, Clayton still gave Shanae a rose. But even he felt like an idiot watching the whole thing back.

“Haven’t taken off the paint for 3 weeks now!!” he replied to a fan who tweeted an image referring to him wearing a face of clown paint. Responding to another viewer who called Shanae manipulative, Clayton tweeted that she’d “killed all [his] credibility already.”

The episode ended with Shanae on a 2-on-1 date with Genevieve Parisi. It remains to be seen who will wind up getting the rose, but fans have definitely chosen sides.