This night is sparkling, and Swifties won’t let it go. On March 17, Taylor Swift officially kicked off the long-awaited Eras Tour, her first trek in five years, at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale. Fans who weren’t able to attend opening night have been following live on Twitter and Instagram, and to say they’re overwhelmed by Swift’s new show would be an understatement.

As promised by Swift when it was announced in November, the Eras Tour is “a journey through the musical eras of my career,” with a setlist that spans all 10 of her studio albums, from her 2006 self-titled debut to 2022’s Midnights. As explained by Swift herself while addressing the audience for the first time, her show would go “one era at a time,” starting with her 2019 album Lover.

After the tour’s first opening acts Paramore and Gayle rocked the stadium, Swift made her grand entrance to the tune of Lover deep cut “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince” before heading straight into fan favorite “Cruel Summer,” a combo that immediately shook all Swifties.

After the Lover section, Swift took it back to 2008 with the next act, dedicating it to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and giving Swifties all of the nostalgic feels. Afterwards, she performed songs from her second 2020 surprise album Evermore, proving that she remembers it exists.

More to come...