Twitter Is Crying To Taylor Swift's Hunger Games Songs “Eyes Open” & “Safe & Sound”

The odds are in Swifties’ favor. At midnight on March 17, to coincide with the kickoff of her Eras Tour, Taylor Swift released four new songs, including the “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings of her 2012 Hunger Games soundtrack songs “Safe & Sound” and “Eyes Open.” The 11-time Grammy winner also released “If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version)” and the previously unreleased track “All of the Girls You Loved Before,” initially recorded for her 2019 album Lover. Naturally, Twitter can’t handle the unexpected dose of nostalgia.

“Safe & Sound” was released at the end of December 2011 as the theme song for The Hunger Games and marked a new sound for Swift at the time, which would end up foreshadowing her Grammy Album of the Year-winning Folklore nearly a decade later. “Safe & Sound” features The Civil Wars, a former folk duo who disbanded in 2014 in an acrimonious split. Swift managed to reunite members Joy Williams and John Paul White for her “Taylor’s Version” recording, marking the first time they’ve recorded together since parting ways, although they are not credited under their former band name.

“Eyes Open” followed on the Hunger Games soundtrack when the movie was released three months later. The re-recording amps up the alternative rock feel of the original song, turning the crashing guitars and pounding drums up to an 11.

The timing of these “Taylor’s Version” tracks is very convenient, as all four Hunger Games movies are currently streaming on Netflix until the end of March, a surprise that wasn’t announced in advance. After Swift made the announcement that the “Taylor’s Version” of her Hunger Games songs would arrive in mere hours, they took to Twitter to share their excitement.

Fans also loved how Swift had the power to reunite the Civil Wars for her re-recording of “Safe and Sound” — even though the members are now credited by their actual names instead.

After the songs were released at midnight, Swifties on Twitter quickly shared their thoughts, praising Swift’s mature vocals and gorgeous harmonies with Williams and White.

If Swift could settle the civil war between the Civil Wars, perhaps she could win the Hunger Games next.