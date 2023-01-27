Taylor Swift is enveloping us all into a lavender haze, and it doesn’t seem to be letting up soon. On Jan. 27 (at midnight, of course), Swift unveiled her new music video for her Midnights hit “Lavender Haze,” written and directed by the singer herself. “There is lots of lavender. There is lots of haze,” she warned on Twitter, also shouting out her “incredible co-star” Laith Ashley, who stars as her love interest. In typical Swiftian fashion, the new clip contains tons of Easter eggs, many of which hint at the expected release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), especially given how the color purple signifies that era. But fans are also struck by the effortlessly gorgeous visuals.

In the new video, Swift awakens at midnight, appearing stressed by life but immediately comforted by the man sleeping next to her, and decides to form a lavender haze around them for protection — literally. She bathes in vast lavender waters, lay in beds of flowers reminiscent of her “Our Song” video, and dance like nobody’s watching in their unique haze.

As Swift revealed in her post, “Lavender Haze” was actually the first Midnights video treatment she wrote, setting the tone for the entire era. “This was the first video I wrote out of the 3 that have been released, and this one really helped me conceptualize the world and mood of Midnights, like a sultry sleepless 70’s fever dream,” she explained.

Soon after its midnight premiere, Swifties started lavishing praise on the “Lavender Haze” video, while also paying special attention to the hidden narrative and Easter eggs.

Many fans are also praising Swift’s casting of Ashley, a transgender model, actor, and activist, as her lover, especially at a time when legal rights and protections of transgender people are being threatened or revoked across the U.S. Naturally, there were also some thirst tweets.

Of course, there were also memes. Plenty of memes.

It’s safe to say that like Swift, her fans just want to stay in that lavender haze.