MGK Gave A Blunt Response To Those Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors

MGK wants you to stop talking about those dating rumors. On Aug. 10, the artist formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) was asked about his rumored relationship with Sydney Sweeney on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the interview, Cohen asked questions submitted by viewers, including one from “Kyle P.,” who wanted to know “if there’s any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends.” In response, MGK looked straight at the camera and said, “Kyle P., shut up, dude,” leading to huge laughs from Cohen and the studio audience.

While MGK didn’t exactly deny a potential romance with Sweeney, he made it very clear that he won’t be talking about his relationship with her, whatever that may be. Dating speculation sparked back in May, when MGK and Sweeney were seen speaking closely and giving each other a big hug at the Palm Tree Club opening in Las Vegas, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Later that month, MGK shared an Instagram carousel which included a photo of the two flashing peace signs at the camera, along with Patrick Schwarzenegger and hair stylist Glen Oropeza. “stop what you’re doing these pictures are v important,” he wrote. Sweeney also shared a photo of her posing with MGK and Schwarzenegger at the event on her Instagram story at the time.

Sydney And MGK’s History

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While dating rumors are only starting now, MGK and Sweeney have actually been friends for years. The two appeared together in the 2019 film Big Time Adolescence, alongside his close friend Pete Davidson, while Sweeney starred in MGK’s directorial debut, Downfalls High, in 2021.

Now, both of them happen to be single. Sweeney reportedly called off her engagement from film producer Jonathan Davino this past spring after seven years of dating, while MGK reportedly split from girlfriend Megan Fox in November.

Neither has commented on their respective splits, but MGK seems to be on good terms with Fox, happily welcoming their first child together in March.