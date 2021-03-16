Surprise! We’re Getting Two Bachelorette Seasons This Year

Just when you thought The Bachelor couldn’t possibly come up with another dramatic twist, the franchise has found a new way to top itself. During Matt James’ After The Final Rose special on Monday night, host Emmanuel Acho announced there will be not one, but two new Bachelorettes this year. Both Katie Thurston and Michelle Young will lead their own seasons.

You may be asking yourself, “Wait, how’s that going to work?” Acho revealed that Katie’ season will air first, and according to Reality Steve, filming will begin at the Hyatt Regency Tamaya in New Mexico “in a few weeks.” Steve added that Bachelor in Paradise will likely film sometime in June at an unknown location, and then Michelle’s season will go into production later this summer, to air in the fall. The reason for the twist, Reality Steve said, is that Michelle, a fifth grade teacher, didn’t want to take any more time away from her students to film. So ABC compromised and scheduled it to take place during her summer vacation.

So far, viewers have responded excitedly to the news. “What a great idea,” one fan commented under Reality Steve’s post. “So happy that Michelle gets her own season and love that she didn’t want to leave her class.” Another added: “Katie and Michelle are PERFECT bachelorettes both sooo deserving!”

At first, Michelle thought she and Katie might have to film a season together like Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, and she was intimidated. But when she learned about getting her own season, she was relieved. “I am ready. I really do think this process works when you can set down all of these outside distractions and really dive in. I think you can learn a lot about somebody,” she said on ATFR. “I’m just excited. I’m ready to get started.”

A premiere date for Michelle’s Bachelorette season has not yet been announced.