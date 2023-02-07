Mila Kunis Had Strong Words For Ashton Kutcher Over Demi Moore Divorce

To the joy of many fans, That ‘90s Show has been renewed for a second season. That ‘70s Show favourites Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have already made a guest appearance during the first season, reprising the roles that made them first cross paths all those years ago. In a recent interview with Esquire, Kutcher revealed that Kunis wouldn’t take no for an answer for appearing in the show. “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re doing it.” Then, Kutcher opened up further about their relationship, revealing what Kunis thought of him after he and Demi Moore divorced in 2013.

Following the divorce, Kutcher recalled Kunis telling him while speaking with Esquire that he “was an a**hole.” As he began to ask, "Was I…?," Kunis allegedly doubled down on her claim without letting him finish his sentence, adding: “Yeah, you were an a**hole for a good two years.” In Moore’s 2019 memoir Inside Out, she revealed that Kutcher cheated on her twice during their marriage. While he isn’t bothered by that revelation now, he wasn’t happy with Moore’s decision to include that in her memoir. “I’d finally gotten to a place where the press has really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school.”

Kutcher is now in a much happier, calmer place with Kunis, he revealed. Speaking to Extra about his upcoming film, Your Place Or Mine, he commented on the parallels between the film and his real life. “I mean, this whole thing, I related to,” he said, “somebody that you’re friends with for years on end, there’s not a romantic connection there, you’re just friends, and then suddenly a switch flips and you’re suddenly… married and having a life together,” Co-star Reese Witherspoon joked, “He’s with Mila. This is the exact story of their life, but then I got cast as Mila.”

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

So what changed for Kutcher and Kunis? Their relationship formed from their strong friendship and admiration for each other. “The thing about Mila that made our relationship accelerate was that I always admired her,” the actor told Esquire. “Her talents, her skills, her gifts. But I knew she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her.”