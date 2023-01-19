Red, Kitty, and their iconic basement are back. Sixteen years after That ‘70s Show ended, Netflix’s That ‘90s Show dives back into the story with Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna. In the summer of 1995, she goes to visit her grandparents in Point Place, Wisconsin, and manages to convince her parents to let her stay for the summer. With her social life revolving around debate club and hanging out with her dad, Leia is eager to reinvent herself with the help of her rebellious next-door neighbor Gwen and her friends. Enter Gwen’s crew, who all act as analogs for That ‘70s Show characters: Gwen’s jock brother Nate, his cheerful girlfriend Nikki, sarcastic Ozzie, and the flirty bad boy Jay.

Netflix has not announced if there will be a That ‘90s Show Season 2, and the last episode of Season 1 shows summer ending and Leia leaving Point Place to head back to school. But the series does also leave the door open for more seasons, as Leia fondly looks at a camera, recalling all her memories of her friends.

“I wanted to have the same feeling as That ‘70s Show did,” co-creator Gregg Mettler told Variety. “The show had a very special tone. It was playful, it had a heart, it was sarcastic, it was filled with love within this family, within the friend group. I missed being in the basement with those kids.”

Here’s everything else to know about a potential Season 2.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Netflix sitcoms, like One Day at a Time and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, tend to take about a year in between seasons — though a more recent exception to this is Fuller House, which took about nine months. If That ‘90s Show is renewed soon, we could be looking at a January 2024 premiere or even sooner in winter 2023.

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Cast

That ‘90s Show brings back key actors from That ‘70s Show, like Kurtwood Smith as Red and Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty. It also features cameos from the original teen characters, which include Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), Jackie (Mila Kunis), and Fez (Wilber Valderrama). The only cast member not to return is Danny Masterson, who is currently on trial for being charged with three counts of rape.

“Seeing all the kids come back. It was almost like no time had passed. We have like a mini-reunion every week. It’s been amazing,” Rupp said in a Netflix clip for the show.

A second season would bring back the new teen cast: Callie Haverda as Leia, Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Donovan as Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nikki. “I instantly loved the [new] kids — very impressed. Very impressed,” Rupp said.

Morelos explained that no matter what happens, That ‘90s Show has the same appeal as its predecessor, but now it’s also for a whole new audience who might not be familiar with That ‘70s Show. “At the end of the day, we’re all just teenagers, and we’re playing teenagers. That ’70s Show was really about a friend group, and now we’re just a different friend group. So it does stand on its own in that way,” she said.

That ‘90s Show Season 2 Plot

Spoilers ahead for That ‘90s Show Season 1. At the end of the season, viewers are left with a brewing love triangle between Nate, Leia, and Jay, which of course Nate’s girlfriend Nikki is completely unaware of. That’s likely going to be a central plot point of a future season — and considering how dramatically Ozzie weeps for Leia to return, we can assume that the creators are very keen to return to Point Place for the following summer.

This article will be updated as new details about That ‘90s Show Season 2 become available.