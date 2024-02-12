When he was tapped to perform at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, Usher said “Yeah!” to the immense opportunity and welcomed support from his celebrity friends. Even past performers, including Katy Perry, gave him “pointers,” he told Billboard ahead of the big game.

Usher also looked back at an E! interview with Rihanna, where the most recent Super Bowl headliner said he was a “natural” for the show.

“I really appreciated that,” the singer said, adding that he studied past performers to see how they made the most of their time on stage. “But you know, your moment is your moment. And this is a moment I’ve prepared for during the last 30 years.”

As Usher noted at a press conference, via CNN, he’d be “the only independent artist who’s ever performed the Super Bowl halftime show,” making this year’s show a noteworthy first.

So, now that Usher’s turn has finally arrived, here’s what viewers thought of his performance.

Nostalgic Feels

Usher teased special guests in his halftime show, and he did not disappoint — bringing collaborators such as Alicia Keys, Ludacris, and Lil John to the Super Bowl stage. “It’s so nice to see Alicia Keys and Usher doing oldies but goodies,” wrote one user, while another said their team-up made for the “best halftime show in a while.”

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

And for one user, the “Yeah!” trio reuniting was like “the Avengers assembling for the first time in a decade.”

The Choreography

For many viewers, the highlight of the show was Usher slipping into a pair of roller skates before performing “OMG.”

One fan wondered how the musician could not only “sing flawlessly” but also skate his way through an entire routine at the same time. Others were reminded of great skating moments from pop culture. And as one fan put it, “I think Usher just single-handedly brought roller skating back.”

More to come...