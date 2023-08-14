Miley Cyrus is throwing it back to the good ol’ days — possibly. Fans spotted mysterious Cyrus posters in France on Aug. 14, indicating that new music from the “Flowers” singer may be imminent. The new posters include a new black-and-white image and lyrics from her iconic hits “Party in the USA,” “Wrecking Ball,” and “The Climb” alongside one new lyric: “I say I used to be young.” If fans’ theories are correct, Cyrus will be releasing a new single entitled “Used To Be Young” very soon — but there could be more.

Cyrus first teased “Used To Be Young” (assuming that’s the real title) in a May 2023 interview with British Vogue, explaining she was inspired to write the song after being offered a track from another songwriter that she couldn’t relate to. “It was like, you know, the standard f*cked up in the club track,” she recalled. “And I was like, ‘I’m two years sober. That’s not where I spend my time, you know. You’re more likely to catch me and my friends literally walking through rose gardens or going to a museum.’” She then recited new lyrics, “I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young,” and added that she hoped to release the song “soon.”

Additionally, Cyrus announced the Bangerz 10th anniversary vinyl on Aug. 7, which is now available to pre-order at her website. On her merch store, the description of the vinyl teases, “Reflect back on when Miley Used To Be Young,” capitalizing the words to indicate a new single title.

While these hits are enough proof that a new song likely called “Used To Be Young” is coming soon, it could also be the beginning of another new album. Fans have been theorizing that Cyrus planned to release a “volume two” of her newest album Endless Summer Vacation, released in March, after her sister Brandi remarked on her Your Favorite Thing podcast that there are songs from the album that fans haven’t heard yet. “My favorite song is actually not on here, it’ll be coming out later, so we’ll save that,” she told her co-host Wells Adams. Given how it’s called Endless Summer Vacation, a sequel would prove that there’s really no ending.

Some fans also think a world tour could be coming, considering how the posters were first spotted in France, where Cyrus hasn’t performed in nearly a decade, and teased two vintage hits. This possibility isn’t as likely, as Cyrus also told British Vogue that she currently doesn’t have a desire to tour. “Singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love,” she said. “There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

However, even Cyrus acknowledges that she constantly changes her mind and may do so again when it comes to touring, as she wrote in a note to fans after the interview. “It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, and if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too,” she wrote.