In her current era, Miley Cyrus is looking back at her past, including old scandals, career-defining moments, and former loves. The singer didn’t shy away from addressing her ill-fated marriage to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in a recent installment in her Used to Be Young TikTok series. Her Part 20 video, posted on Friday, Sept. 1, is a bittersweet reflection on the start of their decade-long relationship.

“In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana,” Cyrus explained after showing a photo of herself and Hemsworth in their 2010 romantic drama The Last Song. “Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie, and we had gotten it down from thousands to the final three. And Liam was a part of that final three.”

Cyrus pointed to the young stars’ real-life romance as “one of the elements that made that movie feel so special.” “It was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life,” she said, “so the chemistry was undeniable.” Poignantly summing it up, she added, “And that was the beginning of a long, 10-year relationship.”

The two did indeed have “undeniable” chemistry in The Last Song, and fans avidly followed their on-again, off-again relationship for years. Their relationship seemed to be in a solid place when they got married in 2018, but they separated just eight months later, much to the dismay of their supporters. Understandably, listening to Cyrus reflect on their beginnings hit Liley stans right in the feels. “I so badly wish the two of them worked out,” one wrote in the comments.

Other commenters were impressed that Cyrus was able to highlight the positives from the experience instead of the negatives. “I love how she doesn’t like bash anything,” another user wrote, “she’s just like this was apart [sic] of my life.” Still someone else added, “this is what growth & maturity looks/sounds like.”

Though Cyrus called their marriage a “f*cking disaster” during her Lollapalooza set in March 2022, she’s often kept her public comments about Hemsworth positive. Shortly after their separation was first reported in August 2019, she wrote in a Twitter thread, “I love Liam and always will.” The “Flowers” singer maintained that stance in a December 2020 interview with Howard Stern, telling the host, “I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Cyrus is owning that part of her story, and wherever the two stand now, she and Hemsworth — not to mention their fans — will always have The Last Song and numerous songs about their years together.