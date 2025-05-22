Miley Cyrus Performed A Major Show Right After A Medical Emergency

Two years ago, Miley Cyrus fans got to usher in 2023 with her NBC-produced holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. Her star-studded show featured numerous highlights, from her duets with Dolly Parton to Paris Hilton’s surprise reprise of her 2006 hit “Stars Are Blind.” Cyrus delivered the “legendary” show she promised, but for her, it was “pretty traumatic.”

Cyrus’ Medical Emergency

The “Something Beautiful” singer looked back on the performance during a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing,” she said, revealing it was her New Year’s Eve special, which she worked on with her iconic godmother, Parton, and famed producer Lorne Michaels. She noted, “There’s no getting out of doing a show with those two.”

Unfortunately for Cyrus, she needed to get out of the show. “I had had a medical emergency,” she said. “I had an ovarian cyst rupture, which we didn’t know exactly what was going on, so we did it. But it was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating and I did the show anyways.”

Cyrus recalled how the experience of performing through that pain took a toll and made her shut down afterward. “It was really, really hard on me,” she added.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus in Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Vijat Mohindra/NBC

It wasn’t until that Christmas, almost a year later, that she moved past it with the help of Michaels. “I had dinner with Lorne, and you know, he said something that now has stuck with me,” she said. “He goes, ‘Six months. Everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves. And then we start to rebuild.’”

Healing Through Music

Cyrus, whose new visual album, Something Beautiful, is out on May 30, is all about using her art to heal herself and others. In November 2024, she told Harper’s Bazaar, “It was important for me that every song has these healing sound properties. The songs, whether they’re about destruction or heartbreak or death, they’re presented in a way that is beautiful, because the nastiest times of our life do have a point of beauty.”

To Lowe, she reiterated that she sees music as “a tool to heal,” and looks forward to being able to share Something Beautiful with fans through visuals.

“Film is my way of touring,” Cyrus said. “That’s why I’m putting it into theaters: because it’s something you can watch night after night after night, and you get to discover and you get to feel like you’re a part of a performance.”