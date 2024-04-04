16 Years Ago, Miley, Selena & Demi Had The Most Hilarious YouTube Feud

More than 16 years ago, the biggest Disney Channel stars of the early 2000s joined forces for... a YouTube battle. Yes, it’s really been over a decade and a half since then-15-year-old starlets Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, and Selena Gomez got embroiled in an online feud. And yes, it still lives in my mind rent-free as one of the most hilarious “feuds” ever.

In 2008, Cyrus started a YouTube channel with her friend Mandy Jiroux called The Miley and Mandy Show (also the home of Cyrus’ iconic “Goodbye Twitter” rap video), while then-BFFs Gomez and Lovato ran their own channel called... the Selena and Demi Show.

For one of their skits, Cyrus and Jiroux recreated one of the other duo’s videos nearly word-for-word, down to Lovato saying “yo” twice and asking, “You got a problem with that?” But rather than laughing, Cyrus took a dig at Lovato’s former tooth gap.

Instead of wearing Gomez’s Power Rangers T-shirt, Cyrus freaks out about her Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles T-shirt in the same manner, calling it “emo,” before they imitated Lovato talking about her dark makeup.

They even mimicked Gomez asking how her teeth looked and Lovato talking about how her tooth gap had been removed. Gomez also joked it had been digitally inserted into her first Disney Channel show, As the Bell Rings. The most hilarious part was when Cyrus and Jiroux kept confusing As the Bell Rings with Saved By the Bell.

At the time, Gomez was guest-starring on Hannah Montana as the singer’s most famous nemesis Mikayla, making this video feel like life imitating art. She was also reportedly dating Cyrus’ ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus for Disney’s “Send It On” video. Jaimie Trueblood/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Eventually, the girls made amends — publicly, at least — after Cyrus issued an apology of sorts. “I mean, if we offended them, we’re super sorry,” she told Popstar! Magazine. “They have a YouTube account, so at the end of our video, we did put, ‘Go to their YouTube,’ you know? We were kind of supporting their channel, but also being silly... and that’s our thing, to be funny.”

She continued, “They were being funny on their show, and Elvis says, ‘Imitation is the greatest form of flattery.’” (Author Oscar Wilde actually said that proverb first, but it was said a lot about Elvis Presley impersonators, so Cyrus wasn’t totally off base).

The Disney Channel trio even posed together later that year at the 2008 Teen Choice Awards before they recorded “Send It On” with the Jonas Brothers for Disney’s Friends for Change campaign.