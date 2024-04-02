Selena Gomez consistently shows up for her friends. Last year, for example, she sang along to Taylor Swift hits on the Texas leg of the Eras Tour and attended the Los Angeles premiere of Nicola Peltz Beckham’s film Lola, even twinning with her pal on the red carpet. On Friday, March 29, Gomez once again played No. 1 cheerleader — this time for Steve Martin.

The “Single Soon” singer developed a close friendship with Martin on Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars alongside Martin and Martin Short. Last month on Instagram, she referred to her co-stars as her best friends and “powerful influences.”

When Martin premiered his two-part documentary, STEVE!, Gomez flew to New York to support him. And as is typical for the Rare Beauty mogul, she stole the show in an elegant LBD.

Selena’s Striking LBD

Bows and ribbons have recently become fashion-forward symbols of girlhood, thanks in part to the rise of coquettecore. Typically, the trend leans whimsical and playful, but Gomez took it in a more elegant direction for the film premiere.

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, her long-sleeved midi had a sophisticated off-the-shoulder neckline, affixed with massive ribbons.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez’s ensemble was chicly accessorized with sheer Wolford tights and pointed pumps by Christian Louboutin. She also held a retro black clutch, which served as the perfect backdrop from which her Pasquale Bruno rings could dazzle.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If the look feels familiar, it’s certainly reminiscent of Princess Diana’s fashion. The late royal was a fan of the clavicle-baring silhouette. (Remember her “revenge dress”?)

It’s not the first time the Wizards of Waverly Place alum has channeled Diana, whether intentionally or not. Her Paris Fashion Week looks are evidence of that.

She Loves A Bow Moment

Gomez has adopted the coquette aesthetic before. In February, for example, she adorned a different all-black look with a ribbon.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

That outfit was a bit more playful: a sheer top paired with a bubble mini accessorized with a black bow atop her head.