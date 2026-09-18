Miley is lovestruck, and she doesn’t care who knows it. The singer revels in her love for fiancé Maxx Morando on her new single “Let’s Get Married,” from her 10th studio album Bass Persuades, creating perhaps her most sweeping and romantic song to date.

Miley soft-launched her relationship with Morando, a drummer for the band Liily, in December 2021. Since then, the two have kept their romance quiet but collaborated on several songs on her albums Endless Summer Vacation and Something Beautiful, before getting engaged four years later. Now that they’re about to become newlyweds, she’s no longer hiding her engagement bliss.

In “Let’s Get Married,” also co-written and co-produced by Morando, Miley dreams about their future wedding and the life she hopes they’ll share together over ABBA-like guitars and sweeping piano. “I’m having visions of white, let’s get married,” she sings. “Let’s turn the rest of our lives to a holiday, anytime, any place, we can run away.”

Miley opened up about creating “Let’s Get Married” in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, explaining that compared with the album’s more poetic love songs like “Orbit” or “Aftermath,” she wanted to make her feelings more blatant on this one.

Mert Alas / Miley

“I think I either try to say things in the most beautiful way possible or just spit it out,” she says. “This is a ‘spit it out’ with some dreamy lyrics that give you beautiful visual cues, like ‘diamonds dancing on me.’ But it also has some of the ingredients that a song like ‘Flowers’ has. It’s a song that people will feel like it’s their own. Certain songs don't do that.”

The music video is also very direct, depicting the couple in their most intimate place. Directed by Mert Alas and shot at Los Angeles’ legendary Chateau Marmont (a frequented spot), the black-and-white clip shows Miley and Morando snapping pictures in bed, feeding each other, and even sharing a bath (clothed), before expanding the frame to other couples just as hopelessly in love.

Miley’s “Let’s Get Married” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Miley’s new single “Let’s Get Married” below.

Godspeed

Forever ahead

Baby, don’t blink

Keep staring at me instead

What did I do to deserve you?

What did I do to deserve you?

Let’s go get married tonight

Let’s get married

I’m having visions of white

Let’s get married

Let’s turn the rest of our lives to a holiday

Anytime, any place, we can run away

Get married tonight (Diamonds dancing on me)

Let’s get married

Godspeed

Forever ahead

Ooh, until the long sleep

I’ll turn your arms to my bed

Then he said

“Baby, what did I do to desеrve you?

Tell me, what did I do to dеserve you?”

Let’s go get married tonight (Diamonds dancing on me)

Let’s get married

I’m having visions of white (Diamonds dancing on me)

Let’s get married, oh

Let’s turn the rest of our lives to a holiday

Anytime, any place, we can run away

Get married tonight

Let's get married

What did I do to deserve you?

What did I do to deserve you?