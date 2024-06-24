Mindy Kaling now has a family of four. On June 24, the actor celebrated her 45th birthday by announcing that she had secretly welcomed her third child. Kaling gave birth to her newborn baby girl Anne in February 2024, as she revealed in an Instagram slideshow, following a pregnancy that she had managed to keep private.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” she wrote, captioning the first photo of Anne surrounded by her two siblings. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined.”

Kaling is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Katherine and 3-year-old son Spencer. In her Instagram announcement post, she also included a picture of her baby bump and a snapshot of Katherine and Spencer sitting with their mom on her hospital bed. “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life,” she wrote.

More to come...