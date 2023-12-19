Apparently, Carly Shay has always been a goody-two-shoes. Speaking with her Drake & Josh co-star Josh Peck on the Dec. 18 episode of his Good Guys podcast, Miranda Cosgrove admitted that she’s never had a drink or smoked anything in her life.

During their interview, Peck asked, “Have you ever done anything bad? Like, do you drink?” The iCarly alum proved to be true to her good-natured character. “I’ve never been drunk in my entire life,” she admitted. “Crazy.” Peck was relieved as her “older brother,” calling her “so pure.”

“I truly don’t have a good reason,” she continued. “I’ve never even been buzzed. I’ve sipped things before, but like two sips.”

The same applies to smoking, though Cosgrove once had an edible. “I’ve never smoked anything,” she said. “I had an edible, like an edible brownie, and I fell asleep for like 17 hours. I woke up super rested.”

Why She’s Never Drank Or Smoked

Peck pointed out that Cosgrove had many chances to “get buzzed” on the Hollywood party circuit and asked if she had a “limiting part” of her that stopped her from drinking. She admitted that it could play a small role, but explained that it actually stemmed from her friend group.

“I think it started off because I was always the designated driver when I went out with my friends, and I sort of liked taking on that role, and got used to it, and just kind of stuck with it forever,” she said.

However, she’s not morally opposed to drinking at least once in her life. “I’m still planning on it at some point… even though I’m 30,” she told her former co-star. “I should’ve done it on my birthday, my 30th.”

A Potential Josh & Megan Reunion

Peck and Cosgrove have frequently kept in touch over the years, with Peck even landing a recurring role on the iCarly reboot, playing Carly’s new manager. While a proper Drake & Josh reunion doesn’t seem to be in the cards, Cosgrove still wants to find a way to reunite with Peck as brother and sister.

"I’m really close with Josh. I think he’s one of the best people ever,” she told PEOPLE in June, noting how “awesome” it would be to play siblings onscreen again. “We’ve actually talked about that a little bit before, maybe someday doing something together.”