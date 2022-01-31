Molly-Mae Is Ready To Return To YouTube Following "Same 24 Hours" Backlash

After being rocked by controversy following those “same 24 hours” comments, it’s not been the smoothest of starts to the year for Molly-Mae Hague. However, the social media influencer and businesswoman, who is also Creative Director at Pretty Little Thing, has not shied away from her millions of followers on Instagram and TikTok. And now she’s announced that she will be returning to YouTube.

The former Love Island reality star confirmed the move on her Instagram stories on Jan. 30 – where she has 6.2 million followers – and stated that she’d be “back on YouTube this week” with “two vlogs already filmed and ready to go.” Hague also told fans that she was keen to film a “chatty Q&A” or personal video where she would answer questions regarding her endometriosis journey.

Back in June 2021, the social media star revealed that she had undergone surgery following her endometriosis diagnosis — a painful condition which, as the NHS specifies, sees tissue similar to the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. Per Digital Spy, Hague shared that her condition had left her in “unbearable pain.”

“I also know the endo video won’t apply to everyone however I know it will comfort a lot of girls going through it,” said Hague via her Instagram, adding “...it’s a very important subject that I’m very keen to talk about.”

In another Insta stories slide, she shared that she had “missed” sharing videos to her YouTube channel, where she currently has 1.62 million fans. The last time Molly Mae posted on her YouTube channel was on Jan. 6 (a rather long time by YouTube standards) where she shared a vlog from a trip to New York. The popular channel typically sees video diaries with boxer-reality star boyfriend Tommy Fury, as well as hair and beauty advice, and “honest chats” about life in the spotlight.

Upon her return to the video platform, the star didn’t acknowledge whether she’d be addressing the backlash she received following the podcast interview on The Diary Of A CEO, hosted by Steven Bartlett. Hague was widely criticised for stating “we all have the same 24 hours in the day” while talking about her success with many accusing the star of being “tone-deaf.” She later apologised for her comments stating, “When I say or post anything online, it is never with malice or ill intent.”