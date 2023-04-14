Love Is Blind relationships don’t always make it to those pivotal words, “I do” — but in a few cases, they don’t even make it to the wedding day at all. Such was the fate of Season 4’s Marshall Glaze and Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds, who broke up days before their scheduled nuptials. Jackie cited former pod flame Josh Demas as one reason for the split, citing her “chemistry” with the MMA fighter.

Jackie also told Marshall that everything she said in the pods was real, but she didn’t feel confident enough to move forward with him. “I liked you,” she said. “I’m like, look, Just give me something. Give me that feeling that everyone says, ‘You know when you know.’ And I didn’t have that feeling.”

While Jackie and Josh’s post-Love Is Blind relationship status might have been spoiled by a recent outing captured on social media, what about her ex? Here’s everything to know about where Marshall is after Love Is Blind.

Interestingly, he actually tried to reconnect with another woman from the pods — Kacia Clark, he recently told E! According to the Season 4 lineup, Kacia is a family support specialist. “After spending too much time with guys who are ‘afraid of commitment,’ she’s ready to find a partner who can give her a sense of ‘security’ when things get tough,” reads her official bio.

Marshall and Kacia “tried,” he told the outlet, but things didn’t work out. “Still to this day, I’m apologetic about starting something,” Marshall said. “And getting her hopes up with me going back in my shell like, ‘This isn’t really the time or the place.’”

The pair still follow each other on Instagram, however — and for Kacia’s part, she doesn’t seem to have any regrets about going on the show. “I left the pods a better woman,” she wrote on Instagram. “A woman more sure of what she wants and needs, proud of the way she loves and cares for people, and still unwavering in her standards.”

While Marshall and Kacia didn’t end up together, Marshall did recently tell Variety he was dating. He also said he wasn’t looking to reconcile with Jackie at the upcoming live reunion.

“I don’t really care to hear an apology if there’s ever one that needs to be issued,” he said. “I did all my apologizing. I did all of my self-accountability. I did all that a year ago. And so now, I’m just there so I don’t get fined.”

Aside from his love life, what has Marshall been up to? Filming reportedly happened last spring, after which Marshall became more active on social media — expressing his creative side with journaling, photography, and even a short film.

Marshall has also kept in touch with his fellow Love Is Blind Season 4 alums — including Brett Brown, whose friendship with Marshall was a high point of the season for many fans.