9 Things I Want On The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Orange County

The Mormon Wives are heading West — well, more west than Utah, at least. Hulu has announced the premiere date for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, the first spinoff of the Emmy-nominated series, arriving Nov. 12. While a trailer has yet to debut, the streamer also unveiled a new teaser introducing the members of MomTok’s West Coast cohort.

The previously announced cast includes Bobbi Althoff, Aspyn Ovard, Avery Woods, Salomé Andrea, Chandler Higginson, Ashleigh Pease, Madison Bontempo, and McCall DaPron, the older sister of OG Mormon Wives star Mayci Neeley. Oh, and speaking of OG Mormon Wives, Jen Affleck is also part of the O.C. cast.

Yes, the rumors about Affleck moving to Orange County and joining the spinoff proved true, although it’s not exactly clear whether she’ll be a full-time cast member or make guest appearances. She still starred on Season 5 of Mormon Wives in her usual capacity, heading back to Utah after her Dancing With the Stars run, and there was no indication that another move was on the horizon.

Regardless, the stage is set for a new chapter of MomTok, and as both a Mormon Wives devotee and Orange County native, this show’s success is deeply personal to me. Therefore, I’ve made a list of every requirement that Mormon Wives: O.C. needs to check off to reach its full potential. Girls, I have faith in you all.

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The O.C. Equivalent Of Swig

At this point, Swig is the ninth (or eighth? seventh?) Mormon Wife on the original Secret Lives show. However, there is no Swig in California. Gasp! Therefore, I must know where O.C. Mormons get their dirty soda fix, especially for when I go back home.

More Viral Scandals

The greatness that is The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives exists only because of Taylor Frankie Paul’s swinging scandal, which went viral on TikTok and led Hulu producers to call her. If Utah can get that down and dirty, who knows what kind of potentially jaw-dropping scandals are lurking in Mormon corners of the O.C.?

Questionable Mormon Practices

Utah’s Mormon Wives have engaged in everything from ketamine therapy and medicinal weed gummies to selling vibrators, aka practices that most traditional Mormons would scoff at, and the rest of us question. Obviously, viewers must know how O.C.’s Wives break the rules.

An Actual Mormon Temple

As an O.C. native, I didn’t even know there were enough Mormon temples in the area to justify a Mormon Wives spinoff. Will any church actually let Hulu film there? Unlikely. Do I want to see what it looks like anyway? Yes.

OG Mormon Wives

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Regardless of how much Affleck actually appears on Mormon Wives: O.C., it would be fun to see her jump between cities and remain a full-time cast member on both shows. This also opens more doors for Utah’s MomTok members to visit. Dapron’s casting means that Neeley will likely appear, but why not bring in Mikayla Matthews, Jessi Draper, and Layla Taylor for fun?

No Mention Of DadTok

While more MomTok is always welcome, Mormon Wives O.C. doesn’t need its own DadTok. If they must be on camera, just leave them at home, seriously.

Contract Debates

One of the most surprising and fascinating things about Mormon Wives is the cast’s transparency about contract negotiations and salary demands, which means they have to keep track of who’s on and off the show. More please, O.C. girls.

Someone Doing Music

No reality show is complete without one of its cast members making a hilariously camp attempt to have a music career. Affleck now has that covered in Utah, so I need one of the other O.C. Wives to take on the mantle as well.

The Next Bachelorette

Yes, Paul’s season of The Bachelorette didn’t exactly pan out as planned. But let’s face it: Bachelor Nation has no other exciting prospects to revive the franchise, so ABC and Disney might as well try again and cast a single Mormon Wife from the O.C. spinoff this time.